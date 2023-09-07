Pilot lands small plane on Interstate 17 north of Black Canyon City

BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Scary moments for a pilot when they had to land on a freeway north of Black Canyon City on Wednesday evening. According to the Department of Public Safety, the man who was piloting the plane was heading from St. George, Utah, to Mesa’s Falcon Field Airport when the Cessna 172′s engine started having problems. The man had to make an emergency landing somewhere and saw Interstate 17 was the best bet. The pilot safely landed the plane in the southbound lanes of I-17 near Sunset Point, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

Shortly after, DPS troopers arrived and found the plane parked on the right shoulder. The pilot was the only one onboard and wasn’t hurt. The plane wasn’t damaged either, DPS said. The plane isn’t blocking any lanes.

A plane landed on I-17 southbound near Sunset Point this evening. Luckily, all occupants are reported to be safe! No lanes are blocked, but please travel with care through the area. pic.twitter.com/FN2YikUmfT — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 7, 2023

