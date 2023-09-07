Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

SAVE plan could lower costs for student loan debt

20 million people could benefit from the new program
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:16 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — The White House recently introduced the Saving on a Valuable Education, or SAVE, plan, as federal student loan payments are set to resume Oct. 1.

Eligible borrowers can enroll in this income-driven repayment plan to lower monthly bills and reduce the amount paid over the life of the student loan.

Once the plan is phased in, some people will see their monthly bills cut in half and the remaining debt canceled after making at least 10 years of payments.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said single people who make $32,800 a year would qualify for a zero-payment option.

“You do want to keep in mind, they’re not erasing that debt. That debt is still there, right. And you still owe it. And so even if you’re not making those payments on there, that debt load is still in your name,” Dale explained. “However, it won’t impact your credit, or you won’t be in bad standing if you enter into the program and you qualify for those zero payments each month.’

Dale said a qualifying family of four earning $67,500 or less also might not owe a payment.

She said if monthly payments are made, loan balances won’t grow because of unpaid interest.

“Let’s say they don’t owe anything each month. That doesn’t mean they don’t necessarily make any payment. They could still make a $50 payment. They just don’t have to. But if they’re making that $50 payment, it’s going to that principle of the loan. And you are starting to pay that loan down and what you owe,” Dale said.

Borrowers can check their SAVE plan eligibility and apply here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Cruz is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of 72-year-old...
Authorities looking for Pima County murder victim’s vehicle
Police: Man ran red light before fatal crash at Grant, Stone
Nathan Olea is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of his...
Tucson man accused of killing his grandmother
Tiffany Roper said her young son Corey suffered second and third-degree burns while doing the...
Tucson boy badly burned when social media challenge goes horribly wrong
(Source: pexels.com)
UPDATE: Suspect arrested following hit-and-run crash in Tucson

Latest News

When he died, Ryan Furtado was doing one of Peloton Interactive's "Core" workouts, which...
Man ‘killed instantly’ when Peloton bike fell on his neck, severing artery, lawsuit says
Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro speaks to the media as he departs federal court,...
Trump White House official Navarro convicted of contempt after defying House Jan. 6 committee subpoena
DiGiorno says it has made its most contentious pizza yet – introducing DiGiorno's Pineapple...
DiGiorno releases new pineapple pickle pizza that promptly sells out
According to police, Officer Robert “Bobby” Garten, 34, died from his injuries.
Police officer killed, another injured after cruiser hit by speeding car