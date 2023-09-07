Theft from post office mailboxes has postal inspection service asking victims to come forward

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The trusted blue mailboxes in front of the post office have become a target for thieves not once but twice in the past month. The mail they stole has information that can help catch a thief and the Postal Service is asking anyone who thinks they fell victim to report it.

“Credit card information, so I like to have that come somewhere where it’s safe and secure,” said Demetrius Bean as he sorted his mail that he picked up at Cortaro Post Office.

“I try to come at least once or twice a week,” he said.

When he heard the blue collection boxes in front of the location fell victim to thieves, he began to re-evaluate how he will use the mail.

Demetrius said, “It’s rare, but I do mail checks. So that would definitely be a concern because chances are I would put it in one of those boxes.”

“Criminals of all types of crimes are opportunists and they’re going to be looking for weaknesses and one of those weaknesses is when something of value sits and remains somewhere for a long period of time,” said Dan Grossenbach.

Postal Inspector Dan Grossenbach said that thieves hit the blue collection boxes at the Cortaro Post Office sometime after the last collection at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, August 31st and when the theft was discovered early Friday morning, September 1st.

In early August, boxes out front of the Mountain View Post Office at Thornydale and Magee were targeted after the 4:15 p.m. pickup on Saturday, August 5th and before 6:30 a.m. the following Monday. They have no word of any connection, but the Postal Service needs anyone who thinks they fell victim to report it.

“Any bit of information like that can lead us like breadcrumbs to the suspect and be able to put handcuffs on somebody,” he explained.

In the meantime, he says people should still feel safe using the mail.

“Another option is to go inside the brick and mortar building of the post office and deposit your mail, but the mail still remains secure,” Grossenbach said.

Demetrius Bean will be more careful about using the boxes in front of the post office, but these thefts won’t make him use more online banking services than he considers necessary.

“I use a little bit of that, but I’m up in my fifties, so I’m kind of in between. I still like to come out and socialize, so I like to make the trip out sometimes when I can,” he said.

Leads can be submitted online at https://www.uspis.gov/report or by calling (877) 876-2455.

