Thief steals disability chairs days before Tucson nonprofit’s first race

Since 2016, “‘Team Hoyt Arizona” has helped people who are either physically and or mentally handicapped participate in a list of local running events.

“We provide the equipment and the “legs” to push them anywhere from a 5K to a full marathon,” said Team Hoyt Arizona Founder Denise King.

The organization prides itself on providing special running chairs for these families at no cost. They pay for the races too.

The team was getting prepared for the first race of the season this weekend when the unthinkable happened -- a thief broke into their trailer and stole all of their athlete’s running chairs. A generator and other supplies were taken as well.

“This particular style of chair is called a ‘Blade’ and we had two of those raging from around $5,000 to $6,000 each,” King said. “We had a larger chair, an ‘Axiom,’ that was about $7,000, and then we had our smaller portable ones our strollers and those are $1,000 each. So just equipment alone we’re around $25,000 and that does not include the damage to our trailer and replacing the generator.”

King said some people have stepped up to lend them chairs until they can replace their equipment, but for those wanting to join for the first time it will be a challenge.

“We didn’t want this to be a burden for people. We wanted them to say, ‘I can come to this because we are going to cover their entry fee and get them in the race you just have to show up.,’... but if we have to spend the money to start replenishing equipment, we’re not going to have the money to pay for races.”

Races that mean a lot to these athletes and their families.

They ask everyone in the Tucson area to be on the lookout for:

A blue-blade running chair

A black blade running chair

A large red running chair

Multiple folding race chairs

