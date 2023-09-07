Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

TPD looking for robbery suspects

Safeway robbery suspect.
Safeway robbery suspect.(Tucson Police Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:19 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is asking for the public’s help searching for two suspects who robbed a Safeway employee at 2140 W Grant Road on August 26.

The TPD said the suspects threw the employee to the ground, assaulted and pepper sprayed her.

Police said if you recognize the suspects, to please get in touch with 88-Crime. You can remain anonymous.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

second robbery suspect.
second robbery suspect.(Tucson Police Department)

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Cruz is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of 72-year-old...
Authorities looking for Pima County murder victim’s vehicle
Police: Man ran red light before fatal crash at Grant, Stone
Nathan Olea is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of his...
Tucson man accused of killing his grandmother
Tiffany Roper said her young son Corey suffered second and third-degree burns while doing the...
Tucson boy badly burned when social media challenge goes horribly wrong
(Source: pexels.com)
UPDATE: Suspect arrested following hit-and-run crash in Tucson

Latest News

Fire on Mount Lemmon
Molino 3 Fire burning 11 acres on Mount Lemmon
13 CRIME FILES: 88-CRIME's community impact
Fact Finders: What do blue lights mean for the way you drive?
Tucson has new blue traffic lights; how to avoid a ticket and stay safe
Members of Tucson Fire Department rescue dog pinned under vehicle
Members of Tucson Fire Department rescue dog pinned under vehicle