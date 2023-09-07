TPD looking for robbery suspects

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is asking for the public’s help searching for two suspects who robbed a Safeway employee at 2140 W Grant Road on August 26.

The TPD said the suspects threw the employee to the ground, assaulted and pepper sprayed her.

Police said if you recognize the suspects, to please get in touch with 88-Crime. You can remain anonymous.

second robbery suspect. (Tucson Police Department)

