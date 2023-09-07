Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tucson has new blue traffic lights; how to avoid a ticket and stay safe

Fact Finders: What do blue lights mean for the way you drive?
Fact Finders: What do blue lights mean for the way you drive?(KOLD)
By Brooke Wagner
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:03 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -The first lights from Tucson’s new blue light program were just installed at Grant and Craycroft, a hotspot for congestion and crashes. The lights are not cameras. They simply illuminate when a red light is active, and allows for any nearby officer to look for someone breaking the law. That had one of our viewers wondering, what exactly constitutes a red light violation?

Technically, you can’t enter the intersection after a light turns red and that blue light goes on. Sergeant David Fritsch with TPD told 13 Fact Finders, the real question is: Where does the intersection really start? And many of us have the wrong answer.

The intersection starts at the invisible line running across from curb to curb. “Many drivers think it’s the cross walk lines... or the white stop bar. But there’s actually quite a bit of distance. The Craycroft and Grant intersection, for example, has 10 to 15 feet between the crosswalk and where the intersection begins,” said Fritsch.

Officers don’t want you to take a risk. But, if you make it into the intersection before the light turns red - and the blue light goes on - Fritsch said that would be lawful and safe.

Again, there are no cameras in these lights - only nearby officers are watching, so there is a human element. That also means decisions are not always “blue and red.” There’s some gray area.

“By definition of the law, you are not allowed to stop within a crosswalk,” said Fritsch, “But, we as officers operate on a human level, understand that certain things like reaction time, proper breaking distance, things like that. So, if you stop and you stop in the crosswalk, yes, there’s some reasonableness that we apply to the law.”

What about a left turn? Fritsch said, there’s actually a city code that says you can’t enter the intersection if you can’t make it through the intersection before the light turns.

But, Arizoan state law says you’re allowed to clear the intersection because you’ve already entered, just first make sure it’s safe. Who will be watching the blue light, and from where, to potentially write you a ticket? Traffic officers will be in a safe spot, like a parking lot, from a block or so away.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Cruz is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of 72-year-old...
Authorities looking for Pima County murder victim’s vehicle
Police: Man ran red light before fatal crash at Grant, Stone
Nathan Olea is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of his...
Tucson man accused of killing his grandmother
Tiffany Roper said her young son Corey suffered second and third-degree burns while doing the...
Tucson boy badly burned when social media challenge goes horribly wrong
(Source: pexels.com)
UPDATE: Suspect arrested following hit-and-run crash in Tucson

Latest News

Fire on Mount Lemmon
Fire burning on Mount Lemmon
Fire on Mount Lemmon
Fire on Mount Lemmon
Suspect in custody after standoff near Grant and Silverbell
Suspect in custody after standoff near Grant and Silverbell
Elderly vision-impaired dog
Authorities: Woman dumped blind dog on side of road in Benson