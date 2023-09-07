Tucson pharmacies now providing over-the-counter Narcan

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Narcan has already been widely available for free here in southern Arizona, but now you don’t need a prescription.

“It’s very exciting news for everyone,” El Rio Health associate pharmacy director Tarek Al Nassif said.

Narcan is a nasal spray version of Naloxone. It’s now available to buy either online or in-store at all pharmacies, including large chains like Walgreens, Walmart, and CVS, and local pharmacies like El Rio.

“Any family member that may be embarrassed to go to a pharmacy to ask directly and give names or give away family member names, they don’t need to do any of this,” Al Nassif said.

Police officers carry Naloxone to give to people suffering from an opioid overdose, but administering it before first responders arrive can make a huge difference.

“First responders, law enforcement, parents can’t be everywhere at once,” Pima County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Downing said, “When people are going to overdose, they need to be able to at least have a friend, somebody who’s got access should they get a hold of a substance that is stronger than they’re used to, or if they’ve had a period where they have not used an opioid and they return to use.”

Narcan is hitting the shelves at about $45 for a carton of two doses.

“It is a concern, the price,” Al Nassif said. “It was a little bit higher than what we expected so we’re hoping that in the future we’ll have more manufacturers that produce this medication, so it’ll be cheaper.”

Police say this price could make people more likely to steal the drug and pharmacies should take the proper precautions.

“If it’s of a higher price, I’m sure retailers will safeguard it as they do any product that’s of a higher value,” Deputy Downing said. “Smaller items, easy to carry, easy to conceal, typically those types of products they tend to always keep them closer to the front counter.”

Overall, officials say Narcan hitting the shelves in southern Arizona is crucial to saving lives in the state’s ever-growing opioid crisis.

“Narcan is very important in any community just because of opioid use,” Deputy Downing said. “It’s become very popular. Obviously, in the news we all read about Fentanyl and how it’s become kind of the popular choice, easier to smuggle, easier to get a hold of, more powerful and with that we’re seeing a lot more overdoses.

Narcan is not a cure and only helps temporarily.

If you discover someone suffering from an opioid overdose, administer the naloxone and call 911.

You can also find locations that give out free Narcan here.

