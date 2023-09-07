Tucson woman arrested for committing multiple burglaries

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Sierra Vista Police Department arrested a Tucson woman on Wednesday, Sept. 6, for multiple burglaries committed twice this week.

Sierra Vista Police said the first crime was committed at about 3:10 a.m. on Monday, September 4, when the suspect stole a laptop from High Desert Dentistry, located at 5100 E. Hwy 90. Then, on the same day at 8:20 p.m., the same suspect forced entry into the office of Suncrest Apartments, located at 105 Toscanini Ave., and stole a set of keys and some canceled checks.

Then, on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at about 2 a.m., the suspect forced entry into the McDonald’s located at 1200 E. Fry Blvd. and attempted to break into the cash registers. The final crime occurred that same day at about 8:40 a.m. when the suspect forced entry into Lee’s Auto Sales at 1200 E. Fry Blvd. The suspect then removed two sets of keys and stole a 2014 Dodge Dart by driving it through the fence to the south, fleeing the scene, according to SVPD.

SVPD officers found the Dodge Dart at a local motel as the suspect exited the stolen vehicle and entered a room. Officers contacted the suspect, 22-year-old Tucson resident Destiny Huerta, and arrested her for the stolen vehicle at 9:14 a.m. Wednesday.

During the investigation, Sierra Vista Police reviewed surveillance videos from the other crime scenes.

SVPD said Huerta is facing five counts of burglary, one count of theft of means of transportation, and one count of possession of burglary tools.

Huerta was booked into the Cochise County Jail and is being held on an $8,000 bond.

