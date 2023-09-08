Crash shuts down Tucson intersection

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is warning drivers about a road closure Friday morning, September 8.

PCSD says a serious crash has shut down the area of East River Road and North Via Entrada.

PCSD says traffic is shut down in all directions and drivers should try to find an alternate route.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.