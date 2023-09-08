Advertise
Crash shuts down Tucson intersection

By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:59 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is warning drivers about a road closure Friday morning, September 8.

PCSD says a serious crash has shut down the area of East River Road and North Via Entrada.

PCSD says traffic is shut down in all directions and drivers should try to find an alternate route.

