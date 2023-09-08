Doctors urging people to get their flu and RSV shots

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - It’s that time of the year as the flu and RSV start to pick up, doctors are telling people now is the time to get a shot.

2022′s flu season hit earlier than usual and it was one of the worst RSV outbreaks in years.

Once you get a flu shot, it takes two weeks until you’re fully immunized. When it comes to RSV there is a new FDA approved vaccine for people 60 and older.

Both illnesses peak around December but the vaccines don’t wear off. That means if you get it now, you’ll be protected all year. Everyone three and older should get a flu shot and there’s only an RSV shot for people over 60.

Whether you need a flu, RSV or even a COVID shot, you are able to get them all at the same time. Doctors say there’s no need to be worried about getting the flu after getting the shot.

“The flu vaccine itself is inactivated so it can not give you the flu virus whatsoever,” district leader for CVS Health Nicole Henry said. “It can cause a little bit of fatigue, a little bit of tiredness after receiving the vaccine and a slightly sore arm in some cases but that is short live and two weeks later our patients are protected.”

In most cases the vaccines are all covered by insurance.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.