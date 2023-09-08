Advertise
13 Cares For Health
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Record high temperatures this weekend

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:16 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A ridge of high pressure will cause heat to linger and build this weekend with record high temperatures likely. An Excessive Heat Warning is in place Tucson westward Saturday morning through Sunday evening. We’ll hold a slight chance for storms along the international border with a better chance arriving early to mid next workweek thanks to a nudge from the Tropics. High pressure also shifts southward next week, allowing highs to “cool” closer to climate normals.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies. High near 104°.

SATURDAY: Excessive Heat Warning. Mostly to partly sunny skies with a high near 108°.

SUNDAY: Excessive Heat Warning. Partly cloudy skies with a high near 108°.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a stray storm possible. High near 104°.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. 20% chance for storms. High near 100°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a stray storm possible. Highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

