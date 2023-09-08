Man facing arson charges after fire at Sahuarita Walmart

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Sahuarita Police arrested a man they say is connected to a fire at a Walmart.

Sahuarita Police responded to the fire along with Green Valley Fire District Thursday evening about 7 p.m. at the Walmart located at 18680 S. Nogales Highway. The store was open at the time and was filled with smoke by the time crews arrived.

Police say the store was evacuated and firefighters found the starting point of the fire in a paper products aisle.

It took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

No one was hurt and detectives arrived to help with the investigation.

The investigation led to the arrest of 29-year-old Jeffery Lee Mayfield.

He was booked into the Pima County jail and faces charges of arson and endangerment.

