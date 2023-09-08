New documents describe threat at University of Arizona Law School

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The University of Arizona is responding to a threat at the law school’s campus.

According to new documents first obtained by 13 News, the report details what led up to the closure of the law school just before the end of school back in April.

It started on April 10th when a couple of students noticed their mutual friend’s behavior was off. That person’s name will be kept private for mental health reasons. The documents state the students was sending concerning text messages and posting on Instagram.

Friends tell 13 News and in the reports that they were concerned because they knew she carried a 9MM handgun and that she was known to bring the gun to school.

The report says her friends noticed she was acting quote “oddly” and using “odd speech” and said “I’m going to shoot people.”

According to the report, on April 13th, she was checked into the hospital for mental health reasons. During that time, friends were able to help recover the handgun and give it to the police.

From there, police were able to gain access to her phone, where they found quote “threatening messages referencing killing people at the UA campus.”

In a statement sent to students on campus on Friday, Interim Chief Safety Officer Steve Patterson responded to the incident saying:

“The safety of our campus continues to be a top priority as we enter a new academic year, and over the past few weeks, students, faculty and staff have continued to engage with our team on safety, the new Office of Public Safety, and mental health. The questions and suggestions are important, as are the reminders that all of us play an important role in keeping our campus safe.

In that vein, as many of you will recall, there was an incident in April that led the James E. Rogers College of Law to cancel classes for one day and move to online modality for two additional days. At the onset of the incident, members of our community acted quickly to help ensure campus stayed safe and to get needed support for a student.

Following an in-depth investigation, the incident’s police report is being made public this week, allowing us to share additional information with the campus community. To begin, it is important to note that UAPD has categorized the matter as a mental health-related case rather than a criminal matter.

The investigation by the University of Arizona Police Department found that friends identified a student in crisis off-campus in April and sought care for their friend. While the student was in supervised care—and therefore posed no threat to the campus community—the student’s friends turned in a loaded handgun to the Tucson Police Department and informed them that the student had made verbal threats, although later statements indicated that the threat was less clear.

When classes resumed in person at the College of Law, the student was still in supervised care, the gun that allegedly belonged to the student was, and still is, in the possession of law enforcement, and UAPD determined there was no threat to campus at that time.

Based on the information that was available at the time, we are confident the College of Law and the University took all necessary steps to ensure the safety of our students, faculty and staff during the uncertainty. We particularly want to recognize and thank the College of Law leadership, faculty, staff and students for their care, concern and diligence.

Please know that there is currently no known threat to the University community related to this incident. The student is currently prohibited from campus and barred from any University activities due to the disruptive nature of the incident and according to University protocol. The University’s Office of Public Safety, the Threat Assessment & Management Team, members of law enforcement and the Dean of Student’s Office continue to monitor the situation. The safety and well-being of all members of our community remains the priority for the University.

The April incident is an important reminder that all of us must remain vigilant in the face of threatening or concerning behavior. We are grateful for the individuals in our community, including students and employees, who noticed a student in distress and took the step to rapidly report their concerns to authorities. Because of their actions, law enforcement and University officials were able to take the appropriate safety steps to both protect the community and provide needed resources to the student. As always, we encourage members of the University community to report concerning or threatening behavior to the Threat Assessment and Management Team. In an emergency, call 911 immediately or contact UAPD at 520-621-8273.

Supporting all members of our community is vitally important. Students in need of mental health support can contact Campus Health’s Counseling & Psych Services by calling 520-621-3334, scheduling an appointment online or dropping in at one of CAPS’ locations during operating hours. Free and confidential one-on-one counseling is available 24/7 through ComPsych to all benefits-eligible employees nationwide, their dependents and members of their households. Please visit the Employee Assistance Counseling page for more information or contact ComPsych at 877-327-2362 (TTY: 800-697-0353).

The university says there is no threat to campus.

And the student has been banned from campus and university activities.

Back in August, she was flagged in a federal database from being able to buy a gun. The gun taken back in April is still in police custody.

