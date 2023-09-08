Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Pelosi says she’ll run for reelection in 2024 as Democrats try to win back House majority

FILE - Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to The Associated Press about her...
FILE - Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to The Associated Press about her visit to Ukraine a year ago and her time as the Democratic leader in the House, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, April 19, 2023.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press and LISA MASCARO
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:12 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday she will run for reelection to another term in Congress as Democrats work to win back the majority in 2024.

First elected to Congress in 1987, the Democratic leader made history becoming the first female speaker in 2007, and in 2019 she regained the speaker’s gavel.

Pelosi led the party through substantial legislative achievements, including passage of the Affordable Care Act, as well as turbulent times with two impeachments of former President Donald Trump.

The announcement came during an event in the San Francisco area she has represented for more than 35 years.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Cruz is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of 72-year-old...
Authorities looking for Pima County murder victim’s vehicle
Fact Finders: What do blue lights mean for the way you drive?
Tucson has new blue traffic lights; how to avoid a ticket and stay safe
Police: Man ran red light before fatal crash at Grant, Stone
Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating homicide
Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating homicide
Nathan Olea is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of his...
Tucson man accused of killing his grandmother

Latest News

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) plays in an NFL preseason football game against...
Damar Hamlin is ready to complete his comeback as he prepares for Bills opener on Monday night
President Joe Biden arrives to board Air Force One for a trip to attend the G20 summit in New...
Biden, Modi look to continue tightening US-India relations amid shared concerns about China
The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41 Gun Royal Salute supported by the Band of the...
Queen Elizabeth II remembered a year after her death as gun salutes ring out for King Charles III
FILE - Senate Judiciary Oversight Committee Ranking Member Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks...
Georgia special grand jury recommended charges against Sen. Graham, 2 ex-senators, Michael Flynn