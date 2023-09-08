Report says border wall construction harmed environment

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Two and a half years after construction halted on a higher border wall that included some areas that had much less of a structure, a Government Accountability Office report confirms what Laiken Jordahl with the Center for Biological Diversity says the organization already knew.

“You know the report really lays bare all the damage the border wall has inflicted on wildlife, on public lands, indigenous nations across the southwest, but especially in Arizona,” Jordahl said.

“We’ve had half a million illegals caught on our ranch in the last 30 years and the trails and the trash and the destruction that they’re going north far outweighs what anything on the border’s done,” said John Ladd, a fourth-generation rancher.

Fourth-generation rancher John Ladd has ten and a half miles of border along his land in Cochise County. While sensitive species in the area were evaluated and moved if necessary, some transplants did not survive. But Ladd says at least the efforts were made.

“I don’t know how else you can be more careful about what you’re doing to the environment. The bottom line comes down to this is national security and if this sacrifices what we have, 60-foot, so be it,” he said.

“It’s just so clear that the wall does nothing to address the causes of immigration, the smuggling, but it does inflict permanent damage on wildlife, public lands and to indigenous nations,” Jordahl said.

Both Jordahl and Ladd have seen evidence of the wall being crossed. But while Ladd said that a physical barrier remains necessary, Jordahl said other methods should be utilized. Both say more must be done on this side of the wall, but what those should be is another debate.

“We absolutely need immigration reform. We need safe ways to request asylum that doesn’t require trekking through a desert and nearly dying of starvation,” Jordahl said.

“I still say that if we enforce the laws, we wouldn’t have to worry about illegal immigration,” Ladd said.

The report recommends mitigation of the effects of the construction and that Customs and Border Protection evaluate lessons learned from the cultural and environmental impacts.

The agency agreed with the recommendation.

