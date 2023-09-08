Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Sierra Vista Police investigating apparent murder-suicide

Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.(Source: MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:05 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Sierra Vista Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide.

The police department says officers responded to a welfare check at an apartment in the 400 block of Lenzner Avenue Wednesday afternoon after a neighbor reported not seeing 42-year-old Christina Boilard and her 7-year-old daughter Ariza Chavez-Boilard for two days.

Police say the neighbor stated that was unusual.

Officers found Christina’s vehicle in the parking lot of the apartment complex and there was no answer at the door of her apartment.

Based on the circumstances, officers made entry into the apartment and found Christina with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Officers found Ariza in her bed with a gunshot wound.

Based on the investigation, it appears Christina shot her daughter Ariza and then took her own life.

Sierra Vista Police says the investigation remains ongoing and the Pima County Medical Examiner will perform autopsies today, September 8.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Cruz is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of 72-year-old...
Authorities looking for Pima County murder victim’s vehicle
Fact Finders: What do blue lights mean for the way you drive?
Tucson has new blue traffic lights; how to avoid a ticket and stay safe
Police: Man ran red light before fatal crash at Grant, Stone
Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating homicide
Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating homicide
Nathan Olea is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of his...
Tucson man accused of killing his grandmother

Latest News

Man facing arson charges after fire at Sahuarita Walmart
Man facing arson charges after fire at Sahuarita Walmart
Molino 3 Fire
UPDATE: Molino 3 Fire on Mount Lemmon now more than 1,000 acres
Flu shots and RSV shots are now available
Doctors urging people to get their flu and RSV shots
Doctors urging people to get their flu and RSV shots
Doctors urging people to get their flu and RSV shots