Sierra Vista Police investigating apparent murder-suicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Sierra Vista Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide.

The police department says officers responded to a welfare check at an apartment in the 400 block of Lenzner Avenue Wednesday afternoon after a neighbor reported not seeing 42-year-old Christina Boilard and her 7-year-old daughter Ariza Chavez-Boilard for two days.

Police say the neighbor stated that was unusual.

Officers found Christina’s vehicle in the parking lot of the apartment complex and there was no answer at the door of her apartment.

Based on the circumstances, officers made entry into the apartment and found Christina with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Officers found Ariza in her bed with a gunshot wound.

Based on the investigation, it appears Christina shot her daughter Ariza and then took her own life.

Sierra Vista Police says the investigation remains ongoing and the Pima County Medical Examiner will perform autopsies today, September 8.

