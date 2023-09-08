Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Suspect placed in custody for torching of Michigan State Police patrol cruisers

A person was taken into custody for allegedly lighting multiple state police patrol cars on...
A person was taken into custody for allegedly lighting multiple state police patrol cars on fire and striking them with gunfire in Michigan.(Michigan State Police)
By Wells Foster
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:43 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - A person was taken into custody for allegedly lighting multiple Michigan State Police patrol cars on fire and striking them with gunfire.

The Michigan State Police Eighth District announced Thursday afternoon the suspect was taken into custody at a property on Riverside Drive near Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.

Investigators said multiple patrol vehicles parked at the Michigan State Police’s Sault Ste. Marie post were lit on fire and struck with gunfire at around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 6.

The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they...
The Michigan State Police says a suspect should be considered armed and dangerous after they lit multiple MSP patrol vehicles on fire and shot them with a rifle Wednesday morning.(MSP)

The suspect was initially described as a male wearing camouflage who was driving a silver Honda CRV.

Troopers said he was armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Cruz is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of 72-year-old...
Authorities looking for Pima County murder victim’s vehicle
Police: Man ran red light before fatal crash at Grant, Stone
Nathan Olea is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of his...
Tucson man accused of killing his grandmother
Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating homicide
Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating homicide
Tiffany Roper said her young son Corey suffered second and third-degree burns while doing the...
Tucson boy badly burned when social media challenge goes horribly wrong

Latest News

The deadline to stop a potential UAW strike is now less than a week away. (CNN, WXYZ, GENERAL...
UAW strike looms after it finds GM offer 'insulting'
The child's umbilical cord was still attached when she was found, and she was wrapped inside a...
Woman charged with abandoning newborn girl in New Jersey park nearly 40 years ago
The child's umbilical cord was still attached when she was found, and she was wrapped inside a...
Woman charged as cops solve 1984 'Baby Mary' case
Report says border wall construction harmed environment
Report says border wall construction harmed environment