Three people killed and multiple injured in Douglas crash

By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:01 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Three people were killed and three injured in a car crash in Douglas on Thursday morning, September 7.

An Officer from the Douglas Police Department observed a vehicle traveling into the city limits from State Route 80 east of Douglas at an estimated speed of 80 MPH.

According to DPD, the officer did not conduct a traffic stop or pursue the vehicle due to distance from the patrol vehicle.

After patrol units were made aware of the reckless driver, the vehicle caused an accident at the 15th Street and A Avenue intersection.

When patrol units arrived at the scene, they began rendering medical aid to those involved as several people had been ejected from the reckless driver’s vehicle.

According to the Douglas Police, three people from the same vehicle died from their injuries.

Multiple agencies, including the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Customs and Border Protection, and the US Border Patrol, assisted at the scene.

During the investigation, police learned two of the individuals who died were undocumented migrants. They also learned two more individuals were found in the vehicle and were also undocumented migrants.

Douglas Police said they were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle hit by the reckless driver was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Douglas Police.

Authorities said no law enforcement vehicles were in pursuit of the reckless driver nor in close proximity when it was initially observed traveling toward town.

“Law enforcement is aware that drivers involved in human smuggling are routinely told to travel at high rates of speed in order to dissuade law enforcement from engaging in pursuit,” Douglas Police said in a statement.

Douglas Police said the investigation is ongoing and the identities of those deceased will not be released until the family have been notified.

