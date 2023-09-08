Tucson man’s property sold for $200K without him knowing

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A costly con has surfaced in southern Arizona. People are losing real estate without even realizing it.

William Gordon said he purchased his property back in 1998 for $75,000. This year, it was sold fraudulently without him knowing.

In a letter dated March 9, 2023 from Title Security Agency confirming the sale of his property it read, “We are pleased to inform you that your escrow is completed on the above referenced property.”

The only problem is, he didn’t sell that land. Now, he’s paying thousands of dollars because of it.

“I called the titling company and they very quickly in about 30 seconds said ‘Yeah, this is clearly not you all of these red flags. So, it took us all of a minute to figure that out. " Gordon said. “I called the county recorder, their answer was that you need to go to the title company to unwind this.”

13 News called the Pima County Recorder’s Office and was told the office isn’t looking for transactions, but rather just “recording all transactions.”

The Recorder’s Officer sent over this statement about fraudulent sales that says:

The Pima County Recorder’s Office acts as a repository for documents - most of which are property documents - that will be stored in perpetuity. Unless stated within the document that it becomes a legal document upon recording, the act of recording does not make it legal. It is stored and may be made available to the public. Our process relies on title companies and public notaries to safeguard the documents being recorded. We are obligated by law to accept documents that fit the statutory format and have been paid for. A new document monitoring tool, which was launched in April, can alert constituents to these kinds of fraudulent transactions. Fraud Guard, which is a free, opt-in service, sends automated email alerts to subscribers when documents are recorded using their name. These notifications can act as early warnings of potential property fraud.

Eric Gibbs, a designated broker with Reality One Group Integrity, weighed in on this situation because the buyer of the property works at his office.

That buyer, who would like to remain anonymous, paid $200,000 for the land. She said when she found out the sale was fraudulent, she gave the land back and was “thankful” she had insurance on the sale.

Gibbs said the original listing of the land looks real.

“There are no red flags,” Gibbs said. “We ask these simple questions for everybody, right? The company, the acreage, it’s legit because that information came from here.”

He notes this sale was made possible most likely because of a fake ID with Gordon’s name and address.

“Two things that we kind of know for sure, would be the ID. Because the title company uses the ID because they do the notary.” He continued, “However, that person signing means that person had a picture of him next to that name and you’re not going to know because you don’t know what William looks like.”

When 13 News called the listing agent who represented this mystery seller, he said there was “pending litigation” with this sale and he couldn’t comment.

“For people who are committing the fraud, they’ve gotten better at doing it,” Gibbs said. “The person who committed the fraud was just really good at what they did.”

Title Security Agency would not answer how much money, if any, the fraudster was able to get away with.

