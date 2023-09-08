Advertise
13 Cares For Health
UPDATE: Molino 3 Fire on Mount Lemmon now more than 1,000 acres

By 13 News Staff and Sean Mahoney
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:40 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Crews are battling the Molino 3 burning near the shooting range on Mount Lemmon.

As of 9:30 a.m., the fire estimated to be 1,000 acres with zero containment.

Officials with the Coronado National Forest say crews spent the morning hiking into the area over rugged terrain.

The fire continues to burn toward the burn scars from the Molino 1 and 2 fires.

Aerial support has been requested and is on the way.

They say expect to see increased smoke activity, but there are no threats to buildings.

The cause remains under investigation.

While the fire is under investigation, this is the second blaze in that area of Mount Lemmon this year alone.

On April 30, a man shooting illegal shotgun shells allegedly started the Molino 2 Fire. He was later identified and is facing federal charges.

Video of that April 30 incident can be watched below.

13 News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

