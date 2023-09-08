UPDATE: Molino 3 Fire on Mount Lemmon up to at least 40 acres

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Crews are battling the Molino 3 burning near the shooting rage on Mount Lemmon.

As of 7:20 p.m., the fire is estimated to be between 40-50 acres were zero containment.

Officials say the fire is outside of the burn scars of the other Molino fires. It is rough and rugged terrain

Officials say crews are working to build containment lines as the fire burns toward the burn scars.

They say expect to see increased smoke activity, but there are no threats to buildings.

While the fire is under investigation, this is the second blaze in that area of Mount Lemmon this year alone.

On April 30, a man shooting illegal shotgun shells allegedly started the Molino 2 Fire. He was later identified and is facing federal charges.

