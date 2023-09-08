Willcox football player recounts the day following a life-changing hit that leaves him unable to play

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - At Cowboy Stadium, Willcox High School football player Dustin Reno’s life changed within a matter of minutes after a hard tackle left him with severe injuries at last week’s game.

Despite the long road to recovery ahead, he remains optimistic.

“I met a lot of my friends in football. They usually come and drop by and say hi, but that is how life roles, things happen,” said Reno.

Reno has played football at Willcox High School since his sophomore year. This changed last week when he took a powerful hit during the season’s first game.

“I don’t remember any of it because I got concussed, but I saw my film and I got knocked out. The quarterback was breaking hits and tackles. I hit him hard,” said Reno.

Cece Cooke whose son is on the team with Reno, said she remembers the night clearly.

“We knew something bad had happened when everything stopped. The kids were kneeling and he was laying on the ground for quite some time,” said Cooke.

Cooke and other community members said Reno walked off the field after taking the hit. It was not until later that they learned how bad things were.

Reno now has limited movement in his right arm. This prevents him from continuing to play.

“It is a lot different. It changed my life a lot. I can’t go to school anymore at least not at the moment. We are still looking for neurosurgeons to help put my nerves back together so I can move my arm some,” said Reno.

Reno said it has been nice to see the support he has received from the community.

“It’s really nice. There is a lot they have done for me,” said Reno.

Cooke, who is helping to arrange an upcoming fundraiser for Reno, said she hopes this will help ease some of the expense burden for the Reno family.

“We just want to know that Dustin is taken care of. I work a 9-to-5 and if I had a million dollars it would be given to him for his medical expense but unfortunately, we don’t. Our community is amazing at coming together in tragedies and this is just another part of it,” said Reno.

While Reno has a long road ahead of him, he is staying positive.

“Don’t give up, just keep going,” said Reno.

A fundraiser for Reno will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 17, at the Willcox Elks Lodge. Those unable to attend can donate to an account set up at Cochise Credit Union.

