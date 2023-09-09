$1 Million bond reduced for Pima County mother charged with murder

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Pima County judge has lowered a million dollar bond for a woman accused of murder.

Tyesha Wayne has been sitting in jail for about a month, charged with shooting a man she lived with in Sahuarita.

The victim is 26-year-old Daniel Walker.

She faces one count of second-degree murder.

Tyesha Walker walked into the courtroom shackled, solemn and, at times, wiping her tears.

Her defense attorney began explaining Emerge’s presence in the courtroom. “She has a lot of community support here. A lot of them are from the Emerge Center of Domestic Violence. If you all can raise your hands,”

Judge Brenden Griffin heard from the prosecution, defense, and the victim’s family during the motion’s hearing to modify the conditions of release.

The prosecuting attorney said, “I ask the court to consider the nature of the offense. This was a violent murder. The victim was shot multiple times. Seven shots were fired.”

The defense attorney said, “She told police over and over again -- Daniel Walker would not let her go. She was fighting for her life.”

After a short break, the judge made his ruling after considering a multitude of factors.

The judge ruled, “In this case, a bond of $150,000 cash or collateral is appropriate.”

Anna Harper Guerrero, an Emerge leader, explained the reason behind the support.

“I’ve been an advocate for many years in this community and in my years at Emerge, which is approaching 14, we have not saw fit to take this kind of action. And I think we find ourselves here because again, the protocols that we all did so much work to put in place have fallen by the wayside.”

13 News asked the family for an interview, but they declined.

The mother, who lives on the East Coast, said in court that she felt Tyesha’s bond of $1 million should remain.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.