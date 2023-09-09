FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive Heat Warning in place for Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - An Excessive Heat Warning is once again in effect in Pima County, with a high of 107 degrees in Tucson. It could break the single day record of 105 degrees set in 1990. Santa Cruz and Coshise Counties will still be warm, just not enough to warrant a warning. We’ll just have to tough out these hot temperatures for the next couple of days, as we’ll see a slight cooldown starting Monday.

