Molino 3 Fire continues to burn in Santa Catalina Mountains

The fire is burning in rugged lower elevations
By J.D. Wallace
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:10 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Even as the acreage of the Molino 3 fire changes, the fight continues. Red retardant lines were visible from northeast Tucson and various vista points along Mount Lemmon Highway as air tankers continued to make drops.

The fire started somewhere near milepost 4.5 up Mount Lemmon Highway. High temperatures and low humidity have worked against firefighters as this blaze grew from 50 or so acres Thursday night to the latest estimate of 425 acres, which is less than the estimated 1000 acres earlier because of more accurate mapping during the day.

Air tankers dropped fire retardant along the southern part of the fire, and the blaze had not reached the pines Friday but grasses offered plentiful fuel in the lower, hotter elevations. The rugged terrain presented a firefighting challenge.

The smoke obscured the view for some visitors and required one man with breathing challenges to use his personal oxygen concentrator while he still enjoyed the view.

" Oh it looks awesome. Great views out there. We were hoping to see more but with the smoke and the clouds it’s not as good,” said Joseph Berghof, a visitor from Chandler, as he looked at the view from Windy Point and wore a POC.

“It’s very interesting and if you’re unaware you might be a little nervous but it seems like the authorities have it under control. They haven’t closed the road and I mean the fire’s been there since yesterday but it still has the presence of the officials they were here way before I get here pretty early. Pretty responsive,” said Pedro Valenzuela, an amateur astronomer who set up his telescope for solar viewing at Windy Point during the day.

The cause remains under investigation. No structures were threatened as of Friday evening.

