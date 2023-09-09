One dead in stabbing incident near Fort Lowell, First Avenue
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 2:41 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a stabbing shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, September 8, at the 700 block of East Fort Lowell.
According to PCSD, a woman has been pronounced dead and a man was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The PCSD said an adult male suspect is in custody and a homicide investigation is underway.
