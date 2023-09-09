Senator Sinema says Biden Administration is mishandling millions of dollars in border spending

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - “Well, the administration is doing a poor job of managing this crisis,” said former Democrat turned Independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema.

It was no holds barred from Sinema, who lashed out at the Biden administration for diverting funding that was supposed to go to border communities. Instead, much was given to places far from the border, like Chicago, Denver and New York City.

“The funds that we appropriated through congress last December were specifically designated, in writing, for decompressions in border communities,” she said. “So it is a concern.”

Congress approved $880 million for border communities, but New York received $105 million, which means border communities got less.

That’s why the Casa Alitas shelter in Tucson, which houses up to 750 migrants and asylum seekers per day, will feel the pinch.

“What that means is, the border shelters would not be able to provide the same level of service, and for health and safety reasons, we have a cutoff point,” said Teresa Cavendish, the Executive Director of Casa Alitas.

That cutoff point means there may not be enough room for all the migrants because the numbers continue to increase monthly, “so that is a situation that could cause street releases to occur,” she said.

Street releases mean migrants are dropped off on the street with no services, no maps, no shelters and no protection.

The city of Tucson is the relief valve when things get tight and the pressure is building.

The city says it’s getting close, but it’s still a guessing game.

“We never know from day to day how close we’ll be to street releases,” said Lane Mandel, an assistant city manager. “The border patrol is not providing us with enough information to realize what is coming one, two or three days in advance.”

But with the numbers increasing from 400 to 750 a day, including families, they know there’s a limit, she said.

Sinema met with leaders of Casa Alitas, Yuma County officials, Maricopa and Pima County officials during an information session at Casa Alitas near Drexel Road in Tucson to get an idea of how much money they need and how much money they are spending now.

“We know here in this Tucson area we’re burning through two million dollars a month,” said Dr. Francisco Garcia, an assistant administrator for Pima County. With numbers of migrants increasing steadily, the need for more money is apparent.

The senator received an earful this afternoon from those officials, telling her what happens when or if the money spigot it turned off or greatly reduced, as is anticipated.

If services are reduced or not available for the increased number of migrants crossing the border, it may cause safety issues for not only the migrants but the public as well.

“The reality is that administration after administration and congress have chosen not to address these issues because they are difficult,” Sinema said. “It’s not rocket science to determine what needs to be done to solve this crisis, but it does require political courage.”

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.