“We really have no clue”: lack of testing leaves professionals unsure of COVID positivity rates

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Ever since the emergency mandate ended, even professionals are unsure of how widespread COVID is.

“With underreporting, self-testing at home,” University of Arizona’s Dr. Ian Pepper said, “we really have no clue about the true incidence of COVID.”

The numbers are a mystery, with only a few resources to paint an accurate picture.

“We only have data on patients that are affected with severe symptoms,” Pepper said. “The data that we can get is from hospitals.”

Local hospitals say they are seeing a comeback in cases.

“We do track COVID positivity rates internally within the system both patients and employees and we have seen an upward trend over the last several weeks,” Banner Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Devin Minior said.

This rise in data is only a fraction of how many people have truly been impacted by COVID over the last few months, prompting the second start of wastewater testing – a crucial tool used during the height of the pandemic.

“We have started monitoring again,” Pepper said. “With wastewater from Agua Nueva this water treatment plant and the data that we just got shows that it’s up one log or 90% now from when we last tested in June.”

Hospitals say keeping numbers accurate is crucial to keeping the community safe.

“One of the challenging things is that many people have been vaccinated previously and that previous vaccination may not work as well against the current variant so it’s just really important to know what the positivity rates are out in the community, continuing to track that and encouraging people to get vaccinated especially getting that new booster that addresses that,” Minior said.

So when human reporting fails, something else will make up for the slack.

“Poop doesn’t lie,” Pepper said. “So it really does give you a good picture it’s a very useful tool.”

If you test positive for COVID, Pima County encourages you to self-report to keep numbers more accurate. You can find where to self-report by clicking here.

