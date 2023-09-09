Advertise
Week 3 of high school football in southern Arizona

By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:13 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Below is the list of games and scores for week three of high school football in southern Arizona.

Friday, Sept. 8

Salpointe Catholic 48, Shadow Ridge 24

Buena 33, Catalina Foothills 28

Canyon del Oro 50, Desert View 20

Cienega 28, Tucson High 24

Ironwood Ridge at Empire

Amphi 27, Flowing Wells 21

Higley 29, Marana 24

Rio Rico 39, Nogales 0

Raymond Kellis 21, Sunnyside 7

Maricopa 45, Sahuarita 0

Sunrise Mountain 53, Mountain View 14

Pueblo 34, Cholla 0

Sahuaro 48, Douglas 29

Mica Mountain 49, Sabino 7

Safford 49, Rincon 17

Pusch Ridge 38, Yuma 14

Catalina 30, ALA-Anthem South 20

Benson 38, Shadow Mountain 34

Tombstone 43, Globe 6

Palo Verde 61, Coronado 0

Santa Cruz Valley 42, Bisbee 0

Duncan at St. David

