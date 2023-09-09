Week 3 of high school football in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Below is the list of games and scores for week three of high school football in southern Arizona.
Friday, Sept. 8
Salpointe Catholic 48, Shadow Ridge 24
Buena 33, Catalina Foothills 28
Canyon del Oro 50, Desert View 20
Cienega 28, Tucson High 24
Ironwood Ridge at Empire
Amphi 27, Flowing Wells 21
Higley 29, Marana 24
Rio Rico 39, Nogales 0
Raymond Kellis 21, Sunnyside 7
Maricopa 45, Sahuarita 0
Sunrise Mountain 53, Mountain View 14
Pueblo 34, Cholla 0
Sahuaro 48, Douglas 29
Mica Mountain 49, Sabino 7
Safford 49, Rincon 17
Pusch Ridge 38, Yuma 14
Catalina 30, ALA-Anthem South 20
Benson 38, Shadow Mountain 34
Tombstone 43, Globe 6
Palo Verde 61, Coronado 0
Santa Cruz Valley 42, Bisbee 0
Duncan at St. David
Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.