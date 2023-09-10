Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Missing Sierra Vista man found safe, Silver Alert canceled

Silver Alert issued for missing Sierra Vista Man
Silver Alert issued for missing Sierra Vista Man(AZ Department of Public Safety)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 9:41 PM MST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - UPDATE: 81-year-old Henry C. Beumler, the man reported missing in Sierra Vista, has been found. Sierra Vista Police say he was found safe at 9:10 a.m. on September 10.

ORIGINAL STORY: According to the Department of Public Safety, the Sierra Vista Police Department has requested a Silver Alert for 81-year-old Henry C. Beumler.

Authorities say Henry is a white male, 6′1, and 195lbs. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

Henry was last seen wearing a multi-colored plaid shirt, blue jeans, black hat and eyeglasses.

According to the Department of Public Safety, Henry was last seen driving a red 2022 Toyota Rav4 with an Arizona License plate of SFA7GH in the area of Highway 80 and Highway 90 between Sierra Vista and Bisbee at 4:00 a.m. on September 9.

Please contact the Sierra Vista Police Department if you have any information on Henry.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fact Finders: What do blue lights mean for the way you drive?
Tucson has new blue traffic lights; how to avoid a ticket and stay safe
Molino 3 Fire
Forward progress stopped for Molino 3 Fire on Mount Lemmon
Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating homicide
Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating homicide
Tiffany Roper said her young son Corey suffered second and third-degree burns while doing the...
Tucson boy badly burned when social media challenge goes horribly wrong
Crash shuts down Tucson intersection
PCSD investigating fatal crash in Tucson intersection

Latest News

The high of 107 degrees in Tucson could tie or break another record.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: One more day of excessive heat before slight cooldown
Tucson Subaru host annual bike build event
Tucson Subaru host annual bike build event
Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts during a match against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus,...
Coco Gauff wins the US Open for her first Grand Slam title at age 19 by defeating Aryna Sabalenka
water main break
PCSD: Water main break on Deputy Lane