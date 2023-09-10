Missing Sierra Vista man found safe, Silver Alert canceled

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - UPDATE: 81-year-old Henry C. Beumler, the man reported missing in Sierra Vista, has been found. Sierra Vista Police say he was found safe at 9:10 a.m. on September 10.

ORIGINAL STORY: According to the Department of Public Safety, the Sierra Vista Police Department has requested a Silver Alert for 81-year-old Henry C. Beumler.

Authorities say Henry is a white male, 6′1, and 195lbs. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

Henry was last seen wearing a multi-colored plaid shirt, blue jeans, black hat and eyeglasses.

According to the Department of Public Safety, Henry was last seen driving a red 2022 Toyota Rav4 with an Arizona License plate of SFA7GH in the area of Highway 80 and Highway 90 between Sierra Vista and Bisbee at 4:00 a.m. on September 9.

Please contact the Sierra Vista Police Department if you have any information on Henry.

