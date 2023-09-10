Motorcyclist fighting for life following crash in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -The Tucson Police Department is investigating a crash involving a motorcycle on Saturday, September 9.

Officers from Operations Division West responded to Euclid and 9th Street shortly after 6:00 p.m.

The TPD says an adult male motorcyclist has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Tucson Police say the intersection will be closed for the next few hours. Expect delays in the area and seek an alternate route.

An investigation is underway and details are limited at this time.

