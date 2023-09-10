Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Motorcyclist fighting for life following crash in Tucson

Euclid intersection closed due to crash
Euclid intersection closed due to crash(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 7:38 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -The Tucson Police Department is investigating a crash involving a motorcycle on Saturday, September 9.

Officers from Operations Division West responded to Euclid and 9th Street shortly after 6:00 p.m.

The TPD says an adult male motorcyclist has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Tucson Police say the intersection will be closed for the next few hours. Expect delays in the area and seek an alternate route.

An investigation is underway and details are limited at this time.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fact Finders: What do blue lights mean for the way you drive?
Tucson has new blue traffic lights; how to avoid a ticket and stay safe
Molino 3 Fire
Forward progress stopped for Molino 3 Fire on Mount Lemmon
Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating homicide
Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating homicide
Police: Man ran red light before fatal crash at Grant, Stone
Anthony Cruz is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of 72-year-old...
Authorities looking for Pima County murder victim’s vehicle

Latest News

Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts during a match against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus,...
Coco Gauff wins the US Open for her first Grand Slam title at age 19 by defeating Aryna Sabalenka
73-year-old Stephen Rudisill
TPD arrest suspect involved in fatal stabbing near Fort Lowell, First Avenue
Crash
DPS investigating fatal crash on I-10 in Marana
Molino 3 Fire
Forward progress stopped for Molino 3 Fire on Mount Lemmon