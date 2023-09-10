PCSD: Water main break on Deputy Lane

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, there is a water main break on the 3700 block of W. Deputy Lane.

The PCSD says Deputy Lane will be closed for the repair. The Water is flowing in the neighborhood and spilling across Thornydale RD north of Linda Vista.

The PCSD says, “Please be aware of possible water on the road in that area - slow down - and drive safely!!”

