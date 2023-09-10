Principal goes skydiving after students raise over $44,000 for Gilbert-area elementary school

ELOY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An East Valley elementary school principal took a daring leap to fulfill a promise to his students. On Saturday, Coronado Elementary Principal Jeff Armstrong went skydiving after his students and community raised over $44,000 for the Gilbert school.

“My PTA was able to raise $44,000 for our school. And the incentive was for me to skydive, and I’m fulfilling that promise today,” Armstrong said before making his skydiving jump. Armstrong initially challenged his school community to raise $35,000, and in return, he vowed to conquer his fears and skydive for the first time. However, Coronado Elementary School surpassed the goal, raising a total of $44,350.

Students, families and friends gathered at Skydive Arizona in Eloy to watch Principal Armstrong face his fear of skydiving and greet him when he landed. “How’s it feel? It was great. Coronado, we thank you guys. Amazing community. Amazing kids and even better parents, so thank you so much for giving us this opportunity and more than anything, thank you for caring so much to help us renovate our library. I appreciate it. I really do,” said Armstrong.

The money raised will help put on the school’s seasonal festivals, support teachers, and renovate the school library.

