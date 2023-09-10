Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Principal goes skydiving after students raise over $44,000 for Gilbert-area elementary school

The school community raised more than $44,000, which will help put on the school's seasonal festivals, support teachers, and renovate the library.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:58 PM MST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELOY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An East Valley elementary school principal took a daring leap to fulfill a promise to his students. On Saturday, Coronado Elementary Principal Jeff Armstrong went skydiving after his students and community raised over $44,000 for the Gilbert school.

“My PTA was able to raise $44,000 for our school. And the incentive was for me to skydive, and I’m fulfilling that promise today,” Armstrong said before making his skydiving jump. Armstrong initially challenged his school community to raise $35,000, and in return, he vowed to conquer his fears and skydive for the first time. However, Coronado Elementary School surpassed the goal, raising a total of $44,350.

Students, families and friends gathered at Skydive Arizona in Eloy to watch Principal Armstrong face his fear of skydiving and greet him when he landed. “How’s it feel? It was great. Coronado, we thank you guys. Amazing community. Amazing kids and even better parents, so thank you so much for giving us this opportunity and more than anything, thank you for caring so much to help us renovate our library. I appreciate it. I really do,” said Armstrong.

The money raised will help put on the school’s seasonal festivals, support teachers, and renovate the school library.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fact Finders: What do blue lights mean for the way you drive?
Tucson has new blue traffic lights; how to avoid a ticket and stay safe
Molino 3 Fire
Forward progress stopped for Molino 3 Fire on Mount Lemmon
Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating homicide
Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating homicide
Tiffany Roper said her young son Corey suffered second and third-degree burns while doing the...
Tucson boy badly burned when social media challenge goes horribly wrong
Crash shuts down Tucson intersection
PCSD investigating fatal crash in Tucson intersection

Latest News

The high of 107 degrees in Tucson could tie or break another record.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: One more day of excessive heat before slight cooldown
Tucson Subaru host annual bike build event
Tucson Subaru host annual bike build event
Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts during a match against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus,...
Coco Gauff wins the US Open for her first Grand Slam title at age 19 by defeating Aryna Sabalenka
Silver Alert issued for missing Sierra Vista Man
Missing Sierra Vista man found safe, Silver Alert canceled
water main break
PCSD: Water main break on Deputy Lane