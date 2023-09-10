Silver Alert issued for missing Sierra Vista man
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 9:41 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -According to the Department of Public Safety, the Sierra Vista Police Department has requested a Silver Alert for 81-year-old Henry C. Beumler.
Authorities say Henry is a white male, 6′1, and 195lbs. He has brown eyes and gray hair.
Henry was last seen wearing a multi-colored plaid shirt, blue jeans, black hat and eyeglasses.
According to the Department of Public Safety, Henry was last seen driving a red 2022 Toyota Rav4 with an Arizona License plate of SFA7GH in the area of Highway 80 and Highway 90 between Sierra Vista and Bisbee at 4:00 a.m. on September 9.
Please contact the Sierra Vista Police Department if you have any information on Henry.
