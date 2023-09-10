Tucson Subaru host annual bike build event

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Subaru held its annual bike build event for kids being cared for by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Southern Arizona or LSS.

There were several boxes of bikes, each with helmets, bells, and other accessories.

Community volunteers showed up to build those bikes. Each catered to a specific patient.

After they were built, they were given to some of the patients and their families.

“It means a lot just to be able to see that for some time they can come out of the hospital and have the opportunity to do something like this and benefit from having a bike that they can ride around in their home town back where they live and sometimes they’ll come back and receive treatment again,” said Alyssa Cordova from Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Southern Arizona.

13 News was also there and built a bike for 2-year-old Noah.

Rebecca, Carsyn, Ashley and more all chipped in to help out.

Brooke drew a picture of Baby Shark since Noah is a big fan.

Noah and his brother weren’t able to make it to pick up their bikes, but their mom did.

We hope you like the bike, Noah!

