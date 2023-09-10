Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tucson Subaru host annual bike build event

By John Macaluso and 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:46 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Subaru held its annual bike build event for kids being cared for by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Southern Arizona or LSS.

There were several boxes of bikes, each with helmets, bells, and other accessories.

Community volunteers showed up to build those bikes. Each catered to a specific patient.

After they were built, they were given to some of the patients and their families.

“It means a lot just to be able to see that for some time they can come out of the hospital and have the opportunity to do something like this and benefit from having a bike that they can ride around in their home town back where they live and sometimes they’ll come back and receive treatment again,” said Alyssa Cordova from Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Southern Arizona.

13 News was also there and built a bike for 2-year-old Noah.

Rebecca, Carsyn, Ashley and more all chipped in to help out.

Brooke drew a picture of Baby Shark since Noah is a big fan.

Noah and his brother weren’t able to make it to pick up their bikes, but their mom did.

We hope you like the bike, Noah!

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fact Finders: What do blue lights mean for the way you drive?
Tucson has new blue traffic lights; how to avoid a ticket and stay safe
Molino 3 Fire
Forward progress stopped for Molino 3 Fire on Mount Lemmon
Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating homicide
Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating homicide
Police: Man ran red light before fatal crash at Grant, Stone
Anthony Cruz is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of 72-year-old...
Authorities looking for Pima County murder victim’s vehicle

Latest News

Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts during a match against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus,...
Coco Gauff wins the US Open for her first Grand Slam title at age 19 by defeating Aryna Sabalenka
Silver Alert issued for missing Sierra Vista Man
Silver Alert issued for missing Sierra Vista man
water main break
PCSD: Water main break on Deputy Lane
Euclid intersection closed due to crash
Motorcyclist fighting for life following crash in Tucson