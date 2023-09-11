Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Crews control house fire near 22nd Street, Park Avenue

Crews control house fire near 22nd Street, Park Avenue(Tucson Fire Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:39 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Fire crews responded to a home for a second time on Monday morning, September 11.

Crews responded to the home in the 1000 block of East 24th Street Sunday night at about 8:50 p.m. for reports of a fire.

Firefighters got the fire under control in about 15 minutes and say no one was hurt.

Crews responded to the home again this morning to extinguish another fire.

TFD says this fire took more than 90 minutes to declare under control.

Fire investigators are working to determine a cause.

