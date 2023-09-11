FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Rain chances return with cooling temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After a record-setting weekend, a pattern change is in store this week. The ridge of high pressure that brought us the hottest September temperature on record will break down and push south starting today. This will introduce moisture from a westerly flow, bringing spotty storm chances back to the forecast Monday through Wednesday. Some heat will linger Monday with highs likely in the triple digits before afternoon temperatures return to the 90s for the rest of the workweek. Drier conditions and clearer skies move in Thursday through the weekend.

MONDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms. High near 102°.

TUESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a high near 100°.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.