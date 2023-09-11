Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Rain chances return with cooling temperatures

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:50 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After a record-setting weekend, a pattern change is in store this week. The ridge of high pressure that brought us the hottest September temperature on record will break down and push south starting today. This will introduce moisture from a westerly flow, bringing spotty storm chances back to the forecast Monday through Wednesday. Some heat will linger Monday with highs likely in the triple digits before afternoon temperatures return to the 90s for the rest of the workweek. Drier conditions and clearer skies move in Thursday through the weekend.

MONDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms. High near 102°.

TUESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a high near 100°.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fact Finders: What do blue lights mean for the way you drive?
Tucson has new blue traffic lights; how to avoid a ticket and stay safe
Molino 3 Fire
Forward progress stopped for Molino 3 Fire on Mount Lemmon
Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating homicide
Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating homicide
Tiffany Roper said her young son Corey suffered second and third-degree burns while doing the...
Tucson boy badly burned when social media challenge goes horribly wrong
Crash shuts down Tucson intersection
PCSD investigating fatal crash in Tucson intersection

Latest News

13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Historic Heat Wave Winds Down, Rain Chance Returns
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10, 2023
The high of 107 degrees in Tucson could tie or break another record.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: One more day of excessive heat before slight cooldown