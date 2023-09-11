Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Lifeguard stand falls over and crushes woman to death, police say

FILE - Investigators believe 28-year-old Chelsea Moles was sleeping on top of the stand when...
FILE - Investigators believe 28-year-old Chelsea Moles was sleeping on top of the stand when another person tied a hammock to the stand, causing it to topple over and crush Moles.(Kolby Skidmore WECT (custom credit) | WECT)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:44 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Gray News) – A lifeguard stand fell on top of a woman and killed her early Saturday morning, according to officials with the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to respond to the beach.

Investigators said they believe 28-year-old Chelsea Moles was sleeping on top of the stand when another person tied a hammock to the stand, causing it to topple over and crush Moles.

Moles was pronounced dead on the scene.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fact Finders: What do blue lights mean for the way you drive?
Tucson has new blue traffic lights; how to avoid a ticket and stay safe
Molino 3 Fire
Forward progress stopped for Molino 3 Fire on Mount Lemmon
Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating homicide
Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating homicide
Tiffany Roper said her young son Corey suffered second and third-degree burns while doing the...
Tucson boy badly burned when social media challenge goes horribly wrong
Crash shuts down Tucson intersection
PCSD investigating fatal crash in Tucson intersection

Latest News

FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. The...
Stellantis reports progress in talks with auto workers and plans to make another offer Monday
FILE - The Google logo is displayed at their offices, Nov. 1, 2018, in London.The U.S....
Google’s dominance of internet search faces major challenge in legal showdown with U.S. regulators
Fire crews respond to the scene at Archer Daniel Midland Co. after an explosion at the East...
Explosion, fire at Archer Daniels Midland facility in Illinois injures 8 employees
$1 Million bond reduced for Pima County mother charged with murder
$1 Million bond reduced for Pima County mother charged with murder