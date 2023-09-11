Man dies during hike at Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after National Park Service (NPS) officials say he tried to hike the Grand Canyon from rim to rim in a single day.

Just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, dispatchers received a call about a hiker in distress on the North Kaibab Trail about one mile south of the Cottonwood Campground. The hiker soon became unresponsive, and bystanders began CPR while rescue crews were en route. National Park Service rangers soon arrived via helicopter and tried to resuscitate the man, but he was pronounced dead. He’s been identified as 55-year-old Ranjith Varma of Manassas, Va.

The NPS says the man was attempting to hike from the South Rim to the North Rim when he suffered a medical emergency. While his cause of death has not been determined, the NPS says temperatures on exposed parts of the North Kaibab Trail can reach over 120 degrees in the shade during the summer months. Visitors are strongly advised to avoid hiking the inner canyon during the heat of the day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Varma’s death is under investigation by the NPS and Coconino County Health and Human Services Medical Examiner’s Office.

