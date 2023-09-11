From music to art: Vail School District is working to emphasize the vital role of the fine arts

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -For many school kids, the fine arts can play a vital role in their learning experience, but often there are not enough resources dedicated to the arts.

Vail School District is working to improve and emphasize that this year and for many to come.

“We’re gonna make sure that we have music and art taught at every single elementary school and middle school and they are filtering up into the high school where they have more expanded opportunities that are a little bit more precise and specific to what their needs are,” said Jim Matsushino, fine arts coordinator for Vail School District.

Matsushino said he has two major goals he hopes to accomplish this school year. One is making sure that everyone from staff to students is excited about the future of the districts fine arts program. The other is ensuring that all students have an opportunity to participate in the arts.

“As we continue to go on, we’re going to try and refine some things so we can be a little bit better, more efficient in what we do, and making sure that we always get to every single student from kindergarten all the way through their senior year that everybody has opportunities to be in the fine arts,” said Matsushino.

Jen Bliss, a music teacher at Cottonwood Elementary said she is glad to see more resources for the arts.

“This is my 10th year in the district and seeing the investment coming into the performing arts programs and fine arts programs is wonderful because we really do a lot to support the schools and to support the students. Seeing that being reflected back to us, it really makes us feel valued in what we’re doing and I’m very grateful that the district’s doing that,” said Bliss.

Matsushino said getting more students involved in the arts is important to their growth.

“We’re striving to make the students be really well rounded overall. So as they’re going through this, they’re getting different skills, whether it’s music or art, that they’re not normally getting in their other classes,” said Matsushino.

Getting younger students engaged in the arts is also essential in helping their development.

“In music and art, we’re connecting not only their motor skills and their critical thinking, but we’re allowing them to read in a creative way that helps them build their depth of knowledge,” said Bliss.

The skills students learn by participating in the arts can be used in other core classes.

“Even though we’re developing them as musicians, we’re also helping them connect globally to all of their information, whether it’s math or reading, science, social studies, it’s all integrated into that,” said Bliss.

Matsushino added that he is excited about all the investment that Vail School District is putting into the fine arts this year, and he is looking forward to seeing what the future holds for the fine arts in this district.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.