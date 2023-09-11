Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Powerball jackpot worth $522 million up for grabs in Monday drawing

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 22 consecutive drawings.
The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 22 consecutive drawings.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:18 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - It’s the third-largest Powerball jackpot of the year.

The drawing will be held Monday night for a jackpot worth an estimated $522 million, with a cash value of $252.4 million if the winner opts for a lump-sum payment.

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 22 consecutive drawings, though several people have won smaller prizes, including dozens of prizes worth $1 million or more.

The last jackpot winner, from California, hit a big one on July 19 - $1.08 billion, the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever won.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fact Finders: What do blue lights mean for the way you drive?
Tucson has new blue traffic lights; how to avoid a ticket and stay safe
Molino 3 Fire
Forward progress stopped for Molino 3 Fire on Mount Lemmon
Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating homicide
Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating homicide
Tiffany Roper said her young son Corey suffered second and third-degree burns while doing the...
Tucson boy badly burned when social media challenge goes horribly wrong
Crash shuts down Tucson intersection
PCSD investigating fatal crash in Tucson intersection

Latest News

Crash graphic
Teen killed after being hit by vehicle in Sierra Vista
Ric Flair's Wooooo! Energy is available in dragon fruit, lemon and strawberry banana flavors.
Wrestling legend Ric Flair launches new energy drink
A dash camera recorded the moment an office chair base flew into a Utah family's windshield....
Chair flies into car's windshield
Sam Pulia places flags before the commemoration ceremony of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks,...
The US marks 22 years since 9/11 with tributes and tears, from ground zero to Alaska