Smoke shops code amendment scheduled for Planning Commission Public Hearing

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Planning Commission recently held a study session on a code amendment that would establish new regulations for smoke shops and set the item for Public Hearing on Wednesday, September 13 at 6 p.m.

The Mayor and Council directed PDSD staff to develop a code amendment addressing the future location of smoke shops within the City of Tucson. This request grew out of concerns about the accessibility of tobacco and tobacco products to youth and the adverse impacts on community health.

The proposed amendment would create a new land use classification for smoke shops and establish a minimum separation distance of 1,000 feet from schools and from other smoke shops. The Planning Commission Public Hearing will be held virtually.

Materials will be posted on the Planning Commission webpage approximately one week in advance. Comments on the proposal can be submitted to PlanningCommission@tucsonaz.gov . More information about the proposal can be found here .

