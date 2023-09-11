Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Smoke shops code amendment scheduled for Planning Commission Public Hearing

(Source: City of Tucson)
(Source: City of Tucson)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:41 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Planning Commission recently held a study session on a code amendment that would establish new regulations for smoke shops and set the item for Public Hearing on Wednesday, September 13 at 6 p.m.

The Mayor and Council directed PDSD staff to develop a code amendment addressing the future location of smoke shops within the City of Tucson. This request grew out of concerns about the accessibility of tobacco and tobacco products to youth and the adverse impacts on community health.

The proposed amendment would create a new land use classification for smoke shops and establish a minimum separation distance of 1,000 feet from schools and from other smoke shops. The Planning Commission Public Hearing will be held virtually.

Materials will be posted on the Planning Commission webpage approximately one week in advance. Comments on the proposal can be submitted to PlanningCommission@tucsonaz.gov. More information about the proposal can be found here.

For the Zoom meeting, click here.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fact Finders: What do blue lights mean for the way you drive?
Tucson has new blue traffic lights; how to avoid a ticket and stay safe
Molino 3 Fire
Forward progress stopped for Molino 3 Fire on Mount Lemmon
Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating homicide
Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating homicide
Tiffany Roper said her young son Corey suffered second and third-degree burns while doing the...
Tucson boy badly burned when social media challenge goes horribly wrong
Crash shuts down Tucson intersection
PCSD investigating fatal crash in Tucson intersection

Latest News

National Park Service (NPS) officials say the man died while trying to hike from the Grand...
Man dies during hike at Grand Canyon
.
Tucson man gets 10 years for child sexual abuse materials
Suspect accused of shipping drugs, including fentanyl to other states
Suspect accused of shipping drugs, including fentanyl, to other states
Suspect accused of shipping drugs, including fentanyl to other states
Suspect accused of shipping drugs, including fentanyl to other states