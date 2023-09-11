Advertise
Suspect accused of shipping drugs, including fentanyl, to other states

By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:08 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Pinal County Sheriff’s Detectives arrested a man they say was sending large quantities of drugs through the mail.

PCSO says detectives watching the suspect saw him drop off a package at a local UPS store. Detectives intercepted the package and discovered it contained powdered fentanyl.

Detectives served two search warrants the following day, one at a home in Arizona City, and the other in the City of Eloy.

Detectives recovered two additional kilos of powdered fentanyl and six kilos of cocaine.

PCSO says the three kilos of powdered fentanyl is potent enough to make up to three million fentanyl pills, with a street value of at least $15 million.

The suspect had been shipping the bundles out of state to New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, and Nebraska.

36-year-old Gabriel Beltran Lopez was booked into the Pinal County Jail for numerous drug-related offenses.

