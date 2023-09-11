Teen killed after being hit by vehicle in Sierra Vista

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Sierra Vista Police Department is investigating a crash after a teen was hit by a vehicle over the weekend.

Police say the crash happened near the intersection of Highway 90 and Industry Drive.

Police say they received several calls about the incident starting at about 8:15 p.m.

The first SVPD officer arrived on scene five minutes later and called for additional support. Police say 17-year-old Zachary Teller was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say witnesses verified Teller was walking in the middle of the lane closest to the shoulder and was hit by a vehicle. Witnesses also told police the vehicle tried to swerve out of the way.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, cooperated with the investigation, and showed no signs of impairment.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.