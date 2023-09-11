Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Tucson man gets 10 years for child sexual abuse materials

By 13 News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:26 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, a Tucson man was sentenced to ten years in prison for child sexual abuse materials.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said 60-year-old Kyle Adam Haney, of Tucson, Arizona, was sentenced by United States District Judge John C. Hinderaker on August 31, 2023, to 120 months in prison. Haney pleaded guilty on October 6, 2022, to one count of Possession of Child Pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, when Haney is released from prison, he will be on supervised release for the remainder of his life and will be required to register as a sex offender. Haney was identified in connection with an investigation into the production of child sex abuse material by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

During the investigation, agents discovered communications by Haney about sharing sexually explicit images of prepubescent children. Agents subsequently searched Haney’s phone pursuant to a search warrant and discovered several sexually explicit images of minor children, including infants and toddlers.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc. The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Carin C. Duryee and Scott A. Turk, District of Arizona, Tucson, handed the prosecution.

