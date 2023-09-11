Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Volunteer veterinarians offer free ‘life-saving’ care to pets of people experiencing homelessness

By Katherine Patterson
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 11:25 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - It’s hard for anyone to part with their furry friend, but choosing between having a place to live and keeping your animal makes the choice harder.

The Street Dog Coalition held an event today to make sure both are possible for residents of Tucson through free veterinary care for people experiencing homelesses.

“I’m homeless and until we get the dogs with the rabies and the proper vaccines, I can’t move in,” owner of four dogs Michelle Schmidt said. “I didn’t go to a shelter because some places don’t allow dogs and I know it maybe selfish of me to keep my dogs and not let them go but they’re.. I say that’s my tribe these are my people.”

Owners like Michelle are exactly why the Street Dog Coalition hosts this event.

“Some of these pets are what these people live for, right?” Tucson Street Dog Coalition co-chair Kim Maynard said. “It’s the reason they get out of bed, it’s the reason they’re walking around is because they have these things to take care of so it’s just really important that we know that we know that our friends are being cared for just as much as we can.”

With veterinary care costs continuing to rise, proper care is nearly impossible for people suffering from homelessness or financial hardship.

RELATED: Inflation hurting pet owners and animal organizations

“You can’t afford to do anything and not only that but you can’t even afford to get into an apartment unless you have vaccinations for your animal so that’s even harder,” pet owner Michael Bianca said.

The alternative for these owners is hard to think about.

“Because a lot of these people can’t afford treatment it would be a death sentence for these dogs,” Maynard said.

The event offered free veterinary care, from nail trimming, check-ups, and vaccinations. All for the animals owners love most in the world.

“Cost is huge. I can’t afford it there’s no way but I’m not going to let the dogs run around without vaccinations so you do whatever you can. That’s your family,” Bianca said.

The Street Dog Coalition hosts this event the second Sunday of every other month. You can find more information on where and when those events here.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fact Finders: What do blue lights mean for the way you drive?
Tucson has new blue traffic lights; how to avoid a ticket and stay safe
Molino 3 Fire
Forward progress stopped for Molino 3 Fire on Mount Lemmon
Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating homicide
Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating homicide
Tiffany Roper said her young son Corey suffered second and third-degree burns while doing the...
Tucson boy badly burned when social media challenge goes horribly wrong
Crash shuts down Tucson intersection
PCSD investigating fatal crash in Tucson intersection

Latest News

Vote on the Tucson Subaru Pets of Year
Reptile rescue operating out of apartment home, director waiting for opportunity to relocate
Reptile rescue operating out of apartment home, director waiting for opportunity to relocate
Bruno, a Belgian Malinois, spent seven years serving the Oro Valley community and getting drugs...
Beloved retired Oro Valley K-9 Bruno passes away
Retired Oro Valley Police Department K-9 Emerson passed away on March 16 after a long career.
Oro Valley police K-9 Emerson remembered as accident-prone goof