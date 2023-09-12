Advertise
13 Cares For Health
9 elementary school children, 2 drivers taken to hospital in Nebraska school bus crash

The bus was rear-ended by a pickup truck while turning north into a driveway, said Otoe County Sheriff Colin Caudill.
By 10/11 NOW and Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:20 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTOE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - A crash involving a school bus closed the westbound lanes of Highway 2 in Otoe County, Nebraska.

Authorities said the crash Tuesday morning east of Palmyra happened when a pickup truck rear-ended the bus while it was turning north onto a driveway, said Otoe County Sheriff Colin Caudill.

The impact of the crash caused the bus to flip onto its side.

Caudill said nine children, and the drivers of both the truck and school bus were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The children on board the bus attended elementary schools in either Palmyra and Bennett, Caudill said.

A school bus carrying elementary students was rear-ended by a pickup truck on Highway 2 in Otoe County on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.

