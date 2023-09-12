Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Rounds of scattered storms Tuesday

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:07 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - It’s been an active morning across southern Arizona, with more rounds of showers and storms expected today! Pockets of heavy rainfall, gusty winds, lightning, and even small hail possible with the strongest storms today. Storm activity will keep temperatures cooler, with highs just topping out in the 90s. We’ll hold a spotty storm chance Wednesday before conditions dry out Thursday through the weekend.

TUESDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a high near 100°.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a high near 100°.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fact Finders: What do blue lights mean for the way you drive?
Tucson has new blue traffic lights; how to avoid a ticket and stay safe
Molino 3 Fire
Forward progress stopped for Molino 3 Fire on Mount Lemmon
Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating homicide
Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating homicide
Crash shuts down Tucson intersection
PCSD investigating fatal crash in Tucson intersection
Tucson man’s property sold for $200K without him knowing
Tucson man’s property sold for $200K without him knowing

Latest News

13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Rain chances return with cooling temperatures
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Historic Heat Wave Winds Down, Rain Chance Returns