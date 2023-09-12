FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Rounds of scattered storms Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - It’s been an active morning across southern Arizona, with more rounds of showers and storms expected today! Pockets of heavy rainfall, gusty winds, lightning, and even small hail possible with the strongest storms today. Storm activity will keep temperatures cooler, with highs just topping out in the 90s. We’ll hold a spotty storm chance Wednesday before conditions dry out Thursday through the weekend.

TUESDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a high near 100°.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a high near 100°.

