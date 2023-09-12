Local rancher shares water concerns

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A recent city council meeting had a positive outlook on Tucson’s water supply, but a local rancher still has some concerns.

Rich Young, Manager and Owner of Hitching Post Ranch, gets all of his water from a well and relies on the weather to help fill it up.

“I’m not losing sleep over it,” said Young, “but I can tell you, it’s forever at the back of my mind. I’m thinking about it regularly.”

Young has owned and managed the ranch since 2019. This year’s monsoon has brought below average rain so far. If that downward were to continue, it could mean trouble for Hitching Post Ranch.

“If our well runs out of water, then what? We can’t be asking these horses to drink 10 gallons a day instead of 20.”

The ranch’s well going dry would be catastrophic.

“There’s no way to even describe what the financial burden would be for the water bill from the city of Tucson, because each of these horses drink about 20 gallons a day.”

The well is about 125 feet deep and they have monthly checks to see where the level is at. Right now, they’re doing ok, and despite young’s concern and the lack of rain, the city says our water outlook is good.

“We have enough water to thrive, but not enough to waste,” said John Kmiec with Tucson Water.“ Tucson is a very conservation minded community and they’ve been doing a great job for several decades now. As long as we stay on that path and look for opportunities to conserve water where we can, the Tucson outlook is very strong.”

He adds there are still several people in the community that have wells and there’s no reason to panic now.

“They’re getting the benefit of what Tucson has been doing, particularly in the last couple decades,” said Kmiec. “Our water table elevations in the central part of Tucson have been rising because we’re using so much of the renewable resources from the Colorado. The Tucson Basin and the water levels in the Tucson Basin have actually been rebounding now for several decades.”

