Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Local rancher shares water concerns

Rick Young has owned Hitching Post Ranch since 2019
Rick Young has owned Hitching Post Ranch since 2019(STATION)
By John Macaluso
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A recent city council meeting had a positive outlook on Tucson’s water supply, but a local rancher still has some concerns.

Rich Young, Manager and Owner of Hitching Post Ranch, gets all of his water from a well and relies on the weather to help fill it up.

“I’m not losing sleep over it,” said Young, “but I can tell you, it’s forever at the back of my mind. I’m thinking about it regularly.”

Young has owned and managed the ranch since 2019. This year’s monsoon has brought below average rain so far. If that downward were to continue, it could mean trouble for Hitching Post Ranch.

“If our well runs out of water, then what? We can’t be asking these horses to drink 10 gallons a day instead of 20.”

The ranch’s well going dry would be catastrophic.

“There’s no way to even describe what the financial burden would be for the water bill from the city of Tucson, because each of these horses drink about 20 gallons a day.”

The well is about 125 feet deep and they have monthly checks to see where the level is at. Right now, they’re doing ok, and despite young’s concern and the lack of rain, the city says our water outlook is good.

“We have enough water to thrive, but not enough to waste,” said John Kmiec with Tucson Water.“ Tucson is a very conservation minded community and they’ve been doing a great job for several decades now. As long as we stay on that path and look for opportunities to conserve water where we can, the Tucson outlook is very strong.”

He adds there are still several people in the community that have wells and there’s no reason to panic now.

“They’re getting the benefit of what Tucson has been doing, particularly in the last couple decades,” said Kmiec. “Our water table elevations in the central part of Tucson have been rising because we’re using so much of the renewable resources from the Colorado. The Tucson Basin and the water levels in the Tucson Basin have actually been rebounding now for several decades.”

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fact Finders: What do blue lights mean for the way you drive?
Tucson has new blue traffic lights; how to avoid a ticket and stay safe
Molino 3 Fire
Forward progress stopped for Molino 3 Fire on Mount Lemmon
Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating homicide
Pima County Sheriff’s Department investigating homicide
Tiffany Roper said her young son Corey suffered second and third-degree burns while doing the...
Tucson boy badly burned when social media challenge goes horribly wrong
Crash shuts down Tucson intersection
PCSD investigating fatal crash in Tucson intersection

Latest News

Police looking for person of interest in brutal murder of two Tucson dogs
Police looking for person of interest in brutal deaths of Tucson dogs
Gente camina entre los escombros causados por el terremoto, en la ciudad de Amizmiz, cerca de...
Dozens of remote Moroccan villages struggle in aftermath of devastating earthquake
American caver Mark Dickey was rescued and transported to a hospital for an evaluation.
American researcher has been rescued from deep Turkish cave more than a week after he fell ill
13+ recordings
LIVE NOW: 13+ FastCast for September 11 @ 7:30 p.m.