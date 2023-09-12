Man dies in shooting near 1st Avenue, Wetmore Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Sunday, September 10.

Officers from Operations Division West and personnel from the Tucson Fire Department responded to the area of North 1st Avenue and East Wetmore Road shortly before 12:15 a.m. for reports of a man who was believed to have been shot.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

Officers began to render aid until TFD personnel took over the life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene. He has been identified as 31-year-old Brandon Hernandez.

The family has been notified. Detectives from the Homicide Unit responded to the scene to continue the investigation. Detectives are actively pursuing leads and are working on identifying who was involved in the shooting.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call 911 or 88-CRIME. Details remain limited at this time and more information will be released as it becomes available.

